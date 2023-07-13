On Monday (July 10), police were called to two separate distraction burglaries in Ashton where a man, claiming to be working for United Utilities, stole cash and possessions from his elderly victims.

Yesterday (Wednesday, July 12), officers arrested Anthony McDermott, 57, from Ashton. He has been charged with two counts of burglary and fraud by false representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, July 13).

Anthony McDermott, 57, from Ashton-on-Ribble has been charged with two counts of burglary and fraud by false representation after allegedly tricking his way into the homes of two elderly people by claiming he was from the Water Board

Following his arrest, Lancashire Police said it remains committed to tackling residential burglary in Preston and across the county.

"The effects of burglary can be long lasting, as well as the financial implications and Lancashire Constabulary takes all reports of burglary extremely seriously,” said the force

Police statement

"Earlier this week, we told you about two separate distraction burglaries in the Ashton area of Preston and we wanted to give you an update on the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incidents happened on Monday (July 10), when a man, claiming to be from the Water Board, tricked his way into the homes of two elderly people, stealing a small amount of cash and property.

“Just to update you, yesterday, South Target Team arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.