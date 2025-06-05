Preston burglar Lee Muir rifled through pensioner's home and stole cash while posing as roofer
Lee Muir, from Fulwood, targeted the home of a pensioner in his 90s in Symonds Road on February 10 under the pretence of being a tradesman, offering to fix the victim’s roof.
Once inside, he searched through the elderly man’s cupboards and stole cash before leaving.
In a separate incident, items and a designer wallet were stolen from another property in September 2024.
Following numerous enquiries by the South Residential Burglary Team, Muir was identified and arrested and was later charged with multiple offences.
This included breaching a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order which prohibits him from entering any house or to contact any resident for any purpose connected with canvassing any work.
Yesterday (Wednesday, June 4), Muir, 37, of Sedberg Street, Fulwood, appeared at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years in prison for two residential burglaries, theft, driving whilst disqualified, breach of a community behaviour order and being a trader engaged in unfair practice.
Muir’s arrest and conviction was another result for Operation Defender - a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.