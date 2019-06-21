Preston burglar "didn't feel in control of his own body", court told

An intruder who was caught trying to break into a garage ended up being Pava sprayed by police.

Bungling Stephen Platt, 50, of Westmorland Close, Leyland, targeted an address on Fox Lane in Leyland, just before 3am on May 13, but was making so much noise he alerted his victims, Preston Crown Court was told.



He was found by police minutes later, hiding behind two flagstones that were leaning against the garage, with a shiny item - a screwdriver - in his hand.

He began struggling with officers and they had to strike him with a baton and use Pava spray to subdue him, prosecutors said.



He has since pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary.



Prosecutors said just before 3am a man was "woken in his home by scuffling noises outside and banging noises.



The victim went down into the kitchen, keeping the light switched off, and could see somebody moving about by the door into his detached garage.



The court heard the man, who declined to make a victim statement, told officers he was concerned because it was the third time in a month his property had been targeted by thieves.



When Lancashire Police were alerted, they found Platt was in possession of items commonly used in the course of theft, including a woolly hat, two screwdrivers, gloves and a torch.



It appears the screwdriver had been used to break a lock and prise a bottom hinge from the door.



Platt has 121 previous convictions.



Defending Andrew Nuttall, said: " It is an attempt rather than the full offence. He made full admissions at the time.



"He also has indicated in his pre sentence report he would like to write to the victim and apologise personally.



"He's had problems with drugs for many, many years and on that night he accepts he'd taken two pills and was not himself. He didn't feel in control of his own body."



Recorder Ciaran Rankin said: " You'd clearly gone equipped for burglary.



"You have a quite appalling record.



"The key issue in this case is your last conviction is as far back at 2012. You're remorseful and apologetic.



"Sending you to prison will result in you leaving prison without any real direction. This is an opportunity for you to grasp with both hands."



He received 12 months suspended for two years, 150 hours unpaid work and a six month drug rehabilitation requirement.