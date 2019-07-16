Preston brothers Jamie and Samuel Boyes downloaded 1,300 indecent images of children between them - but neither sibling knew what the other was up to

Two brothers have been given sexual harm prevention orders after being arrested - separately - for possessing indecent images of children.

In what Preston Crown Court heard were ‘unusual circumstances', Jamie Boyes, 26, was arrested after an early morning raid at the family home at Greenend, Samlesbury, near Preston, on February 14 last year.

Crown Court

But after he was taken to the police station, his younger brother, Samuel, 19, approached police, saying: “That’s my email address.”

It emerged that both siblings - unknown to each other - had been downloading the vile images, with their total stash amounting to around 1,300 images.

READ MORE: Two brothers arrested on suspicion of raids on Lancashire cash machines and other thefts worth more than £1million



Prosecuting, Hanifa Patel said: “Officers entered the home and followed Jamie to an area beyond the kitchen.

“The officer described a desk with a computer on it.

“It appeared he was trying to close the PC. He was told to step away and enter another room.”

Later, Samuel confessed he had been going on a website since 2017, and said he had typed the word ‘paedos’ to receive links to indecent images of children.

Defending Samuel, David Lacide said the offending had started when he was aged 16 and he was arrested at 17.

He added: “ It came at a time when he was conflicted about his sexuality.”

Recorder Murray said their cases were “separate and distinct” but added: “This area of criminal law is abhorrent to all right thinking people and the courts do what they can to prevent people like you from encouraging others to exploit children.”

Jamie Boyes admits possessing 704 prohibited images, as well as extreme pornographic images involving animals.

He got a two year community order, with a 40 day rehabilitation activity.

Samuel Boyes, 19, admits distributing an indecent photograph, possessing a prohibited image, possessing extreme porn involving animals and three counts of making indecent photographs - 14 at category A, 19 at category B and 365 at category C.

He got a three year community order including 120 hours unpaid work.

Both got three year sexual harm prevention orders.