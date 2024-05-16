Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a Preston boy who disappeared from home three weeks ago.

Philip, 17, was last seen in the area around Sir Tom Finney High School in Ribbleton at around 4pm on April 27.

He was missing for three days before being reported to police. His family said it’s not unusual for him to leave home for a few days.

Has now been missing for 20 days and his family say they are “very concerned” for his welfare.

Lancashire Police have made enquiries about his whereabouts but have been unable to locate him and are now asking for the public’s help.

A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen 17-year-old Philip who is missing from Preston?

“Although it is not unusual for Philip to not return home for a few days, it is unusual for him to be away for this long and his family are now very concerned for his welfare.

“We have carried out numerous enquiries to find Philip and we are now asking the public to get in touch if you have seen him or know where he is.

“Philip is 4ft 9, slim with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie and blue tracksuit bottoms.