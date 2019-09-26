Preston boy, 15, still missing 24 hours after disappearing from home

Have your say

A 15-year-old boy from Preston remains missing after disappearing from home yesterday (September 25).

Police are appealing for information after Husnain Abbas was reported as missing from home yesterday afternoon.

Husnain Abbas, 15, was last seen at around 1.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 25) in the Lancaster Road North area

He is described as Asian, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with short black hair.

He was wearing a blue Nike t-shirt, dark coloured Nike tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a black North Face jacket.

Husnain has links to the New Hall Lane, Fishwick and Callon areas of Preston.

A Lancashire Police spokesman: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Husnain’s welfare and would urge anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

"We would also encourage Husnain, if you sees this appeal, please contact us to let us you are safe."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting 0003 of September 26.