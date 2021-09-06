Preston boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of Class A drug dealing
A 15-year-old Preston boy has been arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs in the city.
The youngster was arrested by Task Force officers on Friday night (September 3) after he was found with a stash of Class A and B drugs, and £450 in cash.
The drugs and money were seized and the teenager taken into custody.
It was a busy weekend for the Preston Task Force, which saw officers arrest another two men on suspicion of drug dealing on Saturday night (September 4). Officers also seized a 'substantial' amount of money from the pair.
Both men have been arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply Class A and B drugs.
That evening, the neighbourhood police squad also arrested a man who had been wanted for aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.
A spokesman for Preston Task Force said: "Once again without the help of the public keeping us up to date with what's going on in your area, we could not get these results.
"Please keep contacting us on the following email: [email protected]"
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.