Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald charged following assault in city centre

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:36 BST
Preston’s former champion boxer Scott Fitzgerald has been charged with assault.

Officers were called to a report of an assault on Guildhall Street at around 2.50am on Monday, July 15.

They found a man in his 30s had suffered a cut to his head.

Scott Fitzgerald was arrested in connection with the attack on Monday night (July 22).

The 32-year-old, of Drakes Croft, Preston, was later charged with Section 20 wounding/inflicting grievous harm without intent.

He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

