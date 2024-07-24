Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald charged following assault in city centre
Officers were called to a report of an assault on Guildhall Street at around 2.50am on Monday, July 15.
They found a man in his 30s had suffered a cut to his head.
Scott Fitzgerald was arrested in connection with the attack on Monday night (July 22).
The 32-year-old, of Drakes Croft, Preston, was later charged with Section 20 wounding/inflicting grievous harm without intent.
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.