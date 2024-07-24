Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald charged following assault in city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston’s former champion boxer Scott Fitzgerald has been charged with assault.

Officers were called to a report of an assault on Guildhall Street at around 2.50am on Monday, July 15.

They found a man in his 30s had suffered a cut to his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston’s former champion boxer Scott Fitzgerald has been charged with assault

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Fitzgerald was arrested in connection with the attack on Monday night (July 22).

The 32-year-old, of Drakes Croft, Preston, was later charged with Section 20 wounding/inflicting grievous harm without intent.