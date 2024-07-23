Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston’s former champion boxer Scott Fitzgerald has been arrested.

The 32-year-old had been on the run after Lancashire Police issued a warrant for his arrest last week.

He was arrested last night on suspicion of section 18 GBH - the most serious form of assault, also known as ‘wounding with intent’.

He is alleged to have assaulted a man in Guildhall Street, Preston at around 2.50am on Monday, July 15 following England’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

Scott Fitzgerald, 32, is wanted for wounding with intent. | Preston Police

Officers attended and found that a man in his 30s had suffered a cut to his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

On Friday, the force circulated his mugshot on social media and appealed for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Fitzgerald remains in custody, said Lancashire Police in an update issued this morning.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Last week we asked for your help to find Scott Fitzgerald, 32, who was wanted in connection with an assault in Preston.

“To update you, Fitzgerald was arrested last night (22nd July) on suspicion of section 18 GBH and is currently in custody.