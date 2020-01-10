Preston bank card fraudster must do 200 hours of unpaid work

A Preston man fell victim to fraud five times after his bank card was stolen, a court has heard.

Emil Dimitriv, of Eldon Street, Plungington, Preston, has admitted posing as the victim, Mr Dean Bentley, by using the card to pay for goods at various shops.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told on April 8 last year, the 43-year-old defendant committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation by using his bank card ti pay for goods from a Co-op store in Preston.

The following day Dimitriv repeated his behaviour, this time using Mr Bentley’s card to pay for more goods at Co-op, and some from the DDL Davies Pharmacy.

He went to fraudulently pay for goods from a Preston Spar Store between March 29 and April 15.

He also used the stolen card details to order goods for himself from a shopping app called Joom on April 6.

The bench was told he had intended to make a gain for himself by committing the five frauds.

Dimitrov pleaded guilty and was ordered to carry out unpaid work for 200 hours by the court.

He must also pay compensation of £56.01 to his victim, as well as a £90 victim surcharge, and £85 towards his costs.