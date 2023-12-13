Man charged with attempted murder in Preston
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was attacked in Preston.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to reports a woman had been seriously assaulted in Plungington Road shortly before 11pm on Monday (December 11).
The woman, aged in her 50s, suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.
Later that night, police attended a nearby address and arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.
Lancashire Police say they have now charged Aiden Burns, 46, of no fixed address, with attempted murder.
He has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, December 13).