A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured in Preston.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Plungington Road shortly before 11pm on Monday (December 11) after the woman, aged in her 50s, was found with serious head injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she continues to receive treatment. Lancashire Police said her condition was serious but not life-threatening.

A man, aged in his 40s, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody while the force continues to investigate.

