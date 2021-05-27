Preston assault man escaped custody, court told

Govanni Mfuni, 22, entered guilty pleas to two assaults on August 27, 2020 as well as escaping from lawful police custody, during a hearing before Preston Crown Court.

The former music technology student, of Russell Road, Liverpool, was subject to a suspended jail term at the time.

He had previously left a special police officer with a horrific ankle injury when he lunged at police after being ejected from a Preston nightclub.

Crown Court

The victim, Michael Newsham, underwent surgery to fix the fracture with plates and screws after being pushed over during the fracas outside Rift Nightclub on main Spirit Weind in September 2018, and Mfuni was later given an eight month jail term, suspended for 18 months

Judge Beverly Lunt adjourned his sentencing until August 6.

