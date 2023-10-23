News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Preston arson investigation under way after boat fire on Lancaster Canal

A police investigation is under way after a canal boat caught fire in Preston this morning (Monday, October 23).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to the Lancaster Canal in Ashton where a barge was found ablaze near Stocks Road at 1.43am.

Three engines attended and the fire service launched its water rescue teams to tackle the boat fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters used a hose reel to bring the fire under control and it was extinguished within an hour. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating a suspicioius fire which broke out on a canal barge on the Lancaster Canal near Stocks Road in Preston at around 1.43am on Monday (October 23)Police are investigating a suspicioius fire which broke out on a canal barge on the Lancaster Canal near Stocks Road in Preston at around 1.43am on Monday (October 23)
Police are investigating a suspicioius fire which broke out on a canal barge on the Lancaster Canal near Stocks Road in Preston at around 1.43am on Monday (October 23)
Most Popular

Fire crews reported their suspicions to police and a joint investigation is now under way to determine whether it was started deliberately.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Three fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, and Bamber Bridge, the Water Incident Unit from Preston and the Swift Water Team from Darwen, responded to a canal barge fire at Stocks Road, Preston.

“Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and remained at the scene for approximately one hour.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “It was reported to us and we are running a joint investigation with the fire service.”