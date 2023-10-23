Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews were called to the Lancaster Canal in Ashton where a barge was found ablaze near Stocks Road at 1.43am.

Three engines attended and the fire service launched its water rescue teams to tackle the boat fire.

Firefighters used a hose reel to bring the fire under control and it was extinguished within an hour. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating a suspicioius fire which broke out on a canal barge on the Lancaster Canal near Stocks Road in Preston at around 1.43am on Monday (October 23)

Fire crews reported their suspicions to police and a joint investigation is now under way to determine whether it was started deliberately.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Three fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, and Bamber Bridge, the Water Incident Unit from Preston and the Swift Water Team from Darwen, responded to a canal barge fire at Stocks Road, Preston.

“Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and remained at the scene for approximately one hour.”