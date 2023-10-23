Preston arson investigation under way after boat fire on Lancaster Canal
Fire crews were called to the Lancaster Canal in Ashton where a barge was found ablaze near Stocks Road at 1.43am.
Three engines attended and the fire service launched its water rescue teams to tackle the boat fire.
Firefighters used a hose reel to bring the fire under control and it was extinguished within an hour. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews reported their suspicions to police and a joint investigation is now under way to determine whether it was started deliberately.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Three fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, and Bamber Bridge, the Water Incident Unit from Preston and the Swift Water Team from Darwen, responded to a canal barge fire at Stocks Road, Preston.
“Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and remained at the scene for approximately one hour.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “It was reported to us and we are running a joint investigation with the fire service.”