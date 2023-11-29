Preston armed police respond to concern for safety in Ingol
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire Constabulary’s armed response team were spotted in Turnfield, off Tanterton Hall Road in Ingol, at around 8am.
The force said officers were responding to concerns for a woman’s safety. It was reported that fire crews were also called to an address, but no sign of fire was found.
The incident was resolved safely and no one was injured, police confirmed.
Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service were approached for further details.
What do police mean by concern for welfare?
The Police only deal with concern for welfare incidents where there is an immediate risk to life, or someone is at risk of significant harm that would require a police response.