Preston armed police respond to concern for safety in Ingol

Armed police responded to a concern for welfare incident in Preston this morning (Wednesday, November 29).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Nov 2023, 13:33 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 13:50 GMT
Lancashire Constabulary’s armed response team were spotted in Turnfield, off Tanterton Hall Road in Ingol, at around 8am.

The force said officers were responding to concerns for a woman’s safety. It was reported that fire crews were also called to an address, but no sign of fire was found.

The incident was resolved safely and no one was injured, police confirmed.

Lancashire Constabulary’s armed response team were spotted in Turnfield, off Tanterton Hall Road in Ingol, at around 8am on Wednesday, November 29. The force said officers were responding to concerns for a woman’s safetyLancashire Constabulary’s armed response team were spotted in Turnfield, off Tanterton Hall Road in Ingol, at around 8am on Wednesday, November 29. The force said officers were responding to concerns for a woman’s safety
Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service were approached for further details.

What do police mean by concern for welfare?

The Police only deal with concern for welfare incidents where there is an immediate risk to life, or someone is at risk of significant harm that would require a police response.