Armed police responded to a concern for welfare incident in Preston this morning (Wednesday, November 29).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Constabulary’s armed response team were spotted in Turnfield, off Tanterton Hall Road in Ingol, at around 8am.

The force said officers were responding to concerns for a woman’s safety. It was reported that fire crews were also called to an address, but no sign of fire was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was resolved safely and no one was injured, police confirmed.

Lancashire Constabulary’s armed response team were spotted in Turnfield, off Tanterton Hall Road in Ingol, at around 8am on Wednesday, November 29. The force said officers were responding to concerns for a woman’s safety

Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service were approached for further details.

What do police mean by concern for welfare?