Preston archaeologist acquitted of murder speaks of gratitude to supporters
A former Tory candidate who was cleared of the murder and manslaughter of a man he stabbed has spoken of his “relief.”
Connor Rumble, 26, of Kayley House, New Hall Lane, Preston, stood trial over the death of Adam Le Roi but was unanimously found not guilty of both counts by a jury.
Adam, 25, died from shock and haemorrhage after the wounds, which Rumble accepts inflicting, pierced two major arteries.
Speaking on Thursday in Cramlington, Northumberland, where he grew up, Rumble, 26, said: “It’s an incredible relief.
Read More
“It was made a lot easier than it would have been without the support of countless people including family and friends.
“Every single family member and friend has stuck through with me on this.
I’m also incredibly grateful to every single jury member.
“It’s a situation I wish never happened but it did unfortunately.
“Numerous prisoners and staff inside HMP Liverpool and HMP Preston were incredibly sympathetic and they helped me through from day one.
“I think they immediately recognised I was a fish out of water and they looked out for me.
“I’m just incredibly glad it’s over with.
“I want to take a couple of months off to recalibrate and continue where I left off.”
His defence team said the wounds were sustained as Le Roi advanced towards Rumble at a time he was backing away, brandishing the knife to ‘maintain distance’.
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.