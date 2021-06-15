Preston and Lancaster drugs operation leads to cocaine seizure

Operation Collier saw police carry out dawn raids at addresses in Lancaster and Preston in December 2020.

Significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis were recovered as part of the probe.

Cocaine recovered during the probe

During a hearing at Preston Crown Court Anthony Haynes, 57, of Tristan Avenue, Walmer Bridge, Preston, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Ashley Haynes, 26, no fixed abode, admits conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to conceal or transfer criminal property.

Paige Hambleton, 26, of, Mersey Street, Preston, also admits conspiracy to conceal or transfer criminal property.

Joshua Harrison, 34, of Ingleborough Road, Lancaster, admits conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to conceal or transfer criminal property.

Michael Newsham, 30, of Barn Hey, Longton, admits possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Anthony Dexter, 42, of Village Road, Cockerham, near Lancaster, admits possession with intent to supply cocaine, producing six cannabis plants and conspiracy to conceal or transfer criminal property.

