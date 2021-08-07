Preston and Blackburn puppy selling probe hearing
A hearing has taken place for six defendants charged in connection with an alleged illegal puppy selling operation.
Heather Young, 25, of Lady Acre, Bamber Bridge, is alleged to have sold puppies and dogs without a licence, unfair trading, money laundering and fraud.
Jason Hadden, 39, of Terance Road, Blackpool, and Alexander Mereweather, 27, of Three Nooks, Bamber Bridge, are both accused of aiding and abetting her and unfair trading.
Jordan Hinds, 38, of Burton Street, Rishton, Blackburn, faces the same charges, as well as selling puppies without a licence, unfair trading and possessing criminal property.
Clifford Iddon, 46, of Lambert Road, Preston, is accused of two counts of carrying on an unlicenced business selling pets, unfair trading and possessing criminal property.
Jacqueline Leadbetter, 60, of Morley Croft, Farington Moss, Leyland, is accused of aiding and abetting Young, unfair trading and possessing criminal property.
At a case management hearing at Preston Crown Court to discuss legal issues, Judge Philip Parry set the next court date as September 24 and granted them all unconditional bail.
