Preston and Blackburn puppy selling probe hearing

Heather Young, 25, of Lady Acre, Bamber Bridge, is alleged to have sold puppies and dogs without a licence, unfair trading, money laundering and fraud.

Jason Hadden, 39, of Terance Road, Blackpool, and Alexander Mereweather, 27, of Three Nooks, Bamber Bridge, are both accused of aiding and abetting her and unfair trading.

Jordan Hinds, 38, of Burton Street, Rishton, Blackburn, faces the same charges, as well as selling puppies without a licence, unfair trading and possessing criminal property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Court

Clifford Iddon, 46, of Lambert Road, Preston, is accused of two counts of carrying on an unlicenced business selling pets, unfair trading and possessing criminal property.

Jacqueline Leadbetter, 60, of Morley Croft, Farington Moss, Leyland, is accused of aiding and abetting Young, unfair trading and possessing criminal property.

At a case management hearing at Preston Crown Court to discuss legal issues, Judge Philip Parry set the next court date as September 24 and granted them all unconditional bail.

(proceeding)