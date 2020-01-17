Pregnant Preston woman was punched twice in the head over affair claim

A woman has admitted launching an unprovoked attack on a mum-to-be.

Victim Chantelle Dolan was 31 weeks pregnant when Jodie Lorraine Addison, 21, attacked her in a communal laundry room at flats in Preston.

Magistrates' Court

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told moments after the pair had chatted in a lift, the defendant was told by someone else that her partner had had an affair with the victim.

Addison, now of Rigby Street, Preston, pleaded guilty to assault.

Prosecuting, Sazeeda Ismail, said: “ At approximately 11pm on December 29, the victim was visiting her mother and had been waiting to take a lift to first floor.

“She was with her younger sister.”They made small conversation and after the short exchange, they got out of the lift.

“The victim was in the laundry rooms a little while later and the defendant said: “I didn’t realise it was you” - then punched the victim in the head twice.

The victim told her she was pregnant to which she replied: “I didn’t realise you were pregnant.

She later added: “ You’re not pregnant on your face.”

The victim was seen by staff from a wellbeing centre and paramedics attended due to her advanced pregnancy.

Addison voluntarily attended a police station and confessed.

Defending, Steve Scott explained she had a difficult childhood and suffered emotional problems, compounded by recent personal problems.

The case was adjourned until February 13 to allow a pre sentence report to be written and she was given conditional bail.

