Police who stopped car near Lancaster found three children without seatbelts and newborn baby on mum’s knee
Police who stopped a car in Galgate found three children without seatbelts, a newborn baby in the front on their mum's knee and the driver giving them all a lift on a provisional licence.
The police officer who stopped the car said: “I had to do a double-take!” after finding three children and a newborn baby unrestrained or in proper car seats.
The car was stopped yesterday (Monday, October 24) as part of #OpVanquish, which is a fortnight of targeted action against dangerous driving and criminality on the roads.
Sgt Steven Burton, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “This car was stopped yesterday and has since been seized.
"The driver has also been summonsed to court.
“Our message is simple: if you put your own or others’ lives in danger on the road, we will catch up with you.”
You can report any information you have about road-related crime on 101 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.