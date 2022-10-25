News you can trust since 1886
Police who stopped car near Lancaster found three children without seatbelts and newborn baby on mum’s knee

Police who stopped a car in Galgate found three children without seatbelts, a newborn baby in the front on their mum's knee and the driver giving them all a lift on a provisional licence.

By Michelle Blade
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 4:56pm

The police officer who stopped the car said: “I had to do a double-take!” after finding three children and a newborn baby unrestrained or in proper car seats.

The car was stopped yesterday (Monday, October 24) as part of #OpVanquish, which is a fortnight of targeted action against dangerous driving and criminality on the roads.

Sgt Steven Burton, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “This car was stopped yesterday and has since been seized.

Police stopped this car in Galgate and found three children without seatbelts and a newborn baby in front on mum’s knee. Picture by Lancashire Police.

"The driver has also been summonsed to court.

“Our message is simple: if you put your own or others’ lives in danger on the road, we will catch up with you.”

You can report any information you have about road-related crime on 101 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.