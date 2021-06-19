Police warning that archery bows stolen in Ribble Valley are potentially deadly weapons
Police have launched an appeal to find four archery bows that were stolen from the Ribble Valley.
Four of the bows, which are potentially lethal weapons, were stolen from Waddow Hall, Waddington.
Three of the bows (similar to the one pictured) are wood and one is black metallic. The remaining bows have been removed to frustrate further attempts of theft
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "These are NOT toys, In the hands of a fool these bows are capable of killing, silently and at distance."
Anyone with any information about these weapons or if you find one of these bows please contact PC 1443 by email on [email protected]
Or you can contact police on 101 and quote log 661 of 18th June