Police warning after Lancaster pensioners ripped off for gardening work

Police said they have been targeting older people living alone and trying to charge extortionate amounts after the gardening work has been carried out.A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This is a reminder that if you do not receive written 14 day cancellation rights, you do not have to pay any money for a cold-called job agreed there and then at your house.

"Before any service is carried out, a provider must provide you in writing with the main characteristics of the goods or services, the total prices of the goods or services, and the time limit and procedure for exercising any cancellation rights.“Please always say no to cold callers, look out for your neighbours, and ask for recommendations and a number of quotes in advance.

"Please spread this message to friends or relatives who may be vulnerable or unaware of these scams.”