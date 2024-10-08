Lancashire Police alert after 'men in black van' lure kids with sweets near Longridge schools

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Men in a black Transit van have been trying to lure schoolchildren into the back of the vehicle by ‘enticing’ them with sweets, warn police.

Lancashire Police issued an alert to schools around Longridge after worrying incidents last week.

The force said a child was approached by a man near St Wilfrid's Primary School off Derby Road, close to the town centre, on Monday, September 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The worrying incident took place near St Wilfrid's Primary School, off Derby Road in Longridge, at around 8.40am on September 30The worrying incident took place near St Wilfrid's Primary School, off Derby Road in Longridge, at around 8.40am on September 30
The worrying incident took place near St Wilfrid's Primary School, off Derby Road in Longridge, at around 8.40am on September 30 | Google

The child was reportedly told there were sweets in the back of the van, leading to fears of an attempted abduction. The youngster got away safely and reported the sinister encounter to the school, who notified police.

Lancashire Police say they have stepped up patrols in the town in response to these reports and an investigation is under way.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of children being approached by an adult on St Wilfrid’s Terrace, Longridge at around 8.40am on September 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that this may seem concerning to hear, but we want to reassure you that enquiries are ongoing into the report, and we have increased patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information or footage related to the incident can contact police on 101 quoting log 0223 of October 5.

Lancashire Police say schoolchildren were approached by men in a black Transit van - similar to the model pictured - near schools in LongridgeLancashire Police say schoolchildren were approached by men in a black Transit van - similar to the model pictured - near schools in Longridge
Lancashire Police say schoolchildren were approached by men in a black Transit van - similar to the model pictured - near schools in Longridge | Google

To keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news, sign up for our LEP newsletter.

The force also alerted residents with a ‘safety message’ on its free messaging service, ‘In The Know’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Stranger danger’ warning

Local PCSO Naznin Patel said: “Just a reminder now that schools have started, we have had teachers from primary and secondary schools along with parents of kids who attend school mention to us that there are reports of men driving a black transit van wearing glasses enticing kids by saying that they have sweets in the back of their van.

“Kids are then going round to see inside the back of these vans.

“Would you all please be able to remind your children to not accept anything from strangers or even speak to people in the street inside or outside of school time?

“As convincing as it might sound to your children, please reinforce the message as this is something that we have heard happening year after year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you or your children comes across anything suspicious along the lines of this please ring it in on 999.

“You can also make a note of the registration, time, date and the driver/passenger of the vehicle if you can.”

Related topics:longridge
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice