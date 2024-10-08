Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Men in a black Transit van have been trying to lure schoolchildren into the back of the vehicle by ‘enticing’ them with sweets, warn police.

Lancashire Police issued an alert to schools around Longridge after worrying incidents last week.

The force said a child was approached by a man near St Wilfrid's Primary School off Derby Road, close to the town centre, on Monday, September 30.

The worrying incident took place near St Wilfrid's Primary School, off Derby Road in Longridge, at around 8.40am on September 30 | Google

The child was reportedly told there were sweets in the back of the van, leading to fears of an attempted abduction. The youngster got away safely and reported the sinister encounter to the school, who notified police.

Lancashire Police say they have stepped up patrols in the town in response to these reports and an investigation is under way.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of children being approached by an adult on St Wilfrid’s Terrace, Longridge at around 8.40am on September 30.

“We know that this may seem concerning to hear, but we want to reassure you that enquiries are ongoing into the report, and we have increased patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information or footage related to the incident can contact police on 101 quoting log 0223 of October 5.

Lancashire Police say schoolchildren were approached by men in a black Transit van - similar to the model pictured - near schools in Longridge | Google

The force also alerted residents with a ‘safety message’ on its free messaging service, ‘In The Know’.

‘Stranger danger’ warning

Local PCSO Naznin Patel said: “Just a reminder now that schools have started, we have had teachers from primary and secondary schools along with parents of kids who attend school mention to us that there are reports of men driving a black transit van wearing glasses enticing kids by saying that they have sweets in the back of their van.

“Kids are then going round to see inside the back of these vans.

“Would you all please be able to remind your children to not accept anything from strangers or even speak to people in the street inside or outside of school time?

“As convincing as it might sound to your children, please reinforce the message as this is something that we have heard happening year after year.

“If you or your children comes across anything suspicious along the lines of this please ring it in on 999.

“You can also make a note of the registration, time, date and the driver/passenger of the vehicle if you can.”