Police want to trace owner of quad bike found in Morecambe carrying dead game birds
Police are trying to trace the owner of a quad bike used in a game shoot found in Morecambe which was carrying dead game birds.
By Michelle Blade
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Nov 2022, 12:40pm
The police response team at Morecambe found the 2010 Yamaha Grizzly in Morecambe on November 10 and are trying to trace its owner.
Lancs Rural Police said on Facebook: “The quad has clearly been used on a game shoot a few days prior to its discovery.
"If anyone has any knowledge of this bike please call 101 or email [email protected]”