Police want to trace owner of quad bike found in Morecambe carrying dead game birds

Police are trying to trace the owner of a quad bike used in a game shoot found in Morecambe which was carrying dead game birds.

By Michelle Blade
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 12:40pm

The police response team at Morecambe found the 2010 Yamaha Grizzly in Morecambe on November 10 and are trying to trace its owner.

Lancs Rural Police said on Facebook: “The quad has clearly been used on a game shoot a few days prior to its discovery.

"If anyone has any knowledge of this bike please call 101 or email [email protected]

Appeal to trace quad bike owner after vehicle found in Morecambe carrying dead game birds. Picture from Lancs Rural Police.