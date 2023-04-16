News you can trust since 1886
Police want to hear from owners of these bikes stolen in Preston

Preston Police are looking to reunite two stolen cycles they have recovered with their rightful owners.

By Tony Durkin
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Officers arrested two people in relation to two stolen bikes in the Preston city centre area.

The arrests came after police were called to a group seen using bolt cutters to take a red bike from the city centre.

The two bikes pictured here were seized and officers have appealed for anyone who recognises them as theirs to come forward.

Is this your bike? Picture: Preston PoliceIs this your bike? Picture: Preston Police
Contact can be made via email to [email protected] quoting incident log LC-20230415-1017.

The second of the recovered bikes - is it yours? Picture: Preston PoliceThe second of the recovered bikes - is it yours? Picture: Preston Police
