Police want to hear from owners of these bikes stolen in Preston
Preston Police are looking to reunite two stolen cycles they have recovered with their rightful owners.
Officers arrested two people in relation to two stolen bikes in the Preston city centre area.
The arrests came after police were called to a group seen using bolt cutters to take a red bike from the city centre.
The two bikes pictured here were seized and officers have appealed for anyone who recognises them as theirs to come forward.
Contact can be made via email to [email protected] quoting incident log LC-20230415-1017.