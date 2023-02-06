Last week, Lancashire Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to after a woman reported being chased in Barrowford, Pendle on January 7.

The woman in her 30s said she was running along the canal towpath off Barrowford Road when she was approached by the man at around 11.25am.

She told police he attempted to chase after her and even tried to stop and grab her. Fortunately, a member of the public managed to help the woman and the man fled.

Police said the man in the CCTV image has now been identified and will be 'spoken to'

The woman was not harmed but was left shaken by the sinister encounter.

After reviewing CCTV in the area, police issued a public appeal and said they wanted to speak to the man pictured.

Today (Monday, February 6), Lancashire Police said the man has now been identified.

A spokesman for the force said: “Earlier this month we released a CCTV image of a man we wanted to identify after a woman reported being chased in Barrowford in January.