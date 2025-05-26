Lancashire Police update after woman in her 30s stabbed near Preston's River Ribble
Emergency services were called to Broadgate Gardens after a woman in her 30s was attacked by a man with a knife, close to Fishergate Hill and the River Ribble, on Tuesday, May 20.
The stabbing happened between 6pm and 7pm, with the woman suffering a wound to her arm after being slashed with a knife.
She attended Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.
Lancashire Police said a 20-year-old man from Leyland was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
The force said anyone who witnessed the incident should get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: “While an arrest has been made, officers investigating the assault want anyone who witnessed it to contact us.
"If you were in the Broadgate area around the time and have dashcam footage, or have CCTV footage from the area, please get in contact. Call 101, quoting log 1328 of May 20."