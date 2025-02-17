Investigations are under way after two alleged racist incidents during the Lancashire derby between North End and Burnley at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first incident involved Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri who accused Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic of racism in a social media post following Saturday’s match at Deepdale.

It has been alleged that Montenegro international Osmajic said something to the former Manchester United player, which left him visibly furious and prompted him to complain immediately to Burnley boss Scott Parker and match official Andrew Kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play was halted momentarily before resuming. Hannibal was later substituted and replaced by Josh Brownhill on 71 minutes.

Burnley manager speaks out

Burnley manager Scott Parker said the club reported the incident Meanwhile, in a statement released by PNE, the club have said that Osmajic ‘strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials’.

“It was just something that was said to Hannibal, something inappropriate which he's reported,” said Parker. “We could clearly see he was very distressed in that moment and we tried to firstly get some context of what exactly has happened, because obviously he was very emotional.

“I've worked with Hannibal now for seven months and don't get me wrong, he's an emotional guy, but he's a diamond of a kid and he's not a liar. What he heard and what he's repeated back to me is something... yeah, you don't want to see that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will go down to process now, so we’ll see. But I thought the officials were brilliant in terms of how they dealt with it. I thought they were spot on.”

In a post on Instagram on Saturday night, Hannibal wrote: "I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it.

"That is the only way we change as a sport and a society. I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Statement from North End

Preston North End say they are aware a complaint was made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to match officials during Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, North End said Osmajic "strongly refuted" the claims.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A club spokesman said: “Milutin Osmajić has strongly refuted the claims of a racist comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.

“The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found.

“In the meantime, the club feel it is unjust and inappropriate to post social media comments presuming guilt until there is the opportunity for a full investigation to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Preston North End utterly condemn any incidents of racism or discrimination wherever and whenever they occur, however Milutin Osmajić categorically denies the allegations made against him today.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

The FA are aware of the incident and are now investigating.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Match referee Andrew Kitchen speaks to Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley following an incident during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Second ‘racist incident’ involving fan

A second incident being investigated by Lancashire Police regards an alleged remark made by a supporter towards the Burnley midfielder as he walked off the Deepdale pitch at full-time.

It’s understood both Preston North End and Burnley are aware of the allegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police investigation

After the match, the Burnley Express was made aware of reports a fan had been arrested. However, that information, at the time, was incorrect.

In an official statement, Lancashire Police confirmed no arrests had been made at this stage “for racially aggravated offences”. However, the force said an investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Lancashire Police do not tolerate racism in any form. If you would like to report something to us, we would encourage you to call 101,” the force added.