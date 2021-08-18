Police uncover Preston cannabis farm with 200 plants next to primary school
A cannabis farm with around 200 plants has been uncovered at a home next to a primary school in Preston.
Police raided the terraced home in De Lacy Street, opposite The Roebuck Primary School in Ashton, on Tuesday afternoon (August 17).
Officers gained entry and discovered around 200 cannabis plants growing in a number of rooms.
The plants and hundreds of pounds worth of equipment were seized as officers dismantled the grow.
Lancashire Police said no-one has been arrested at this stage, but an investigation is ongoing.
A police spokesman said: "We attended and found some plants – about 200. Enquiries are ongoing but there are no arrests at this stage."
