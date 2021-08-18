Police uncover Preston cannabis farm with 200 plants next to primary school

Police raided the terraced home in De Lacy Street, opposite The Roebuck Primary School in Ashton, on Tuesday afternoon (August 17).

Officers gained entry and discovered around 200 cannabis plants growing in a number of rooms.

The plants and hundreds of pounds worth of equipment were seized as officers dismantled the grow.

Police uncovered a cannabis farm inside a home just yards from The Roebuck Primary School in De Lacy Street, Ashton on Tuesday afternoon (August 17). Pic: Google

Lancashire Police said no-one has been arrested at this stage, but an investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesman said: "We attended and found some plants – about 200. Enquiries are ongoing but there are no arrests at this stage."

