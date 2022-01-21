Police uncover 'huge' Burnley cannabis farm with street value of £1million
Police have uncovered a huge cannabis farm at an industrial premises in the Bankhall area of Burnley.
Officers seized a huge amount of cannabis, some of which was already cropped and ready for distribution, with an estimated street value of up to £1m. which is now off the streets of Burnley.
Police have been working on clearing the premises, a disused warehouse, with the help of colleagues from Nelson Neighbourhood policing team.
A police spokesman said: "Please keep feeding us information with regards to the production and distribution of cannabis within Burnley."