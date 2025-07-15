Police taped off part of New Hall Lane in Preston after a serious assault overnight.

Pictures shared on Facebook show police at the scene and a cordon in place near The Acregate pub.

The road was closed between the junctions of Oxley Road and Arnhem Road until 5am while investigation work took place.

Pictures shared on Facebook show police at the scene in New Hall Lane, Preston with the road taped off near The Acregate pub | Submitted

Lancashire Police have confirmed the incident was an assault but no further details have been released at this stage.

Overnight, a police spokesperson said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on New Hall Lane at the junction with Oxley Road and the junction with Arnhem Road.

“The road is closed due to a police incident and we expect this to be closed for some time.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Lancashire Police were approached for further details.