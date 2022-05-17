Police have remained at the house on Sharoe Green Lane this evening and have cordoned off the gate at the property as their murder investigation continues.

Officers named the woman as 43 year Sarah Ashcroft, who lived at the house, and have arrested a 44 year man on suspicion of murder.

Police at the scene of a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found at the address non Sharoe Green Lane, in Preston's Fulwood area. Photo: Neil Cross

The Lancashire force is appealing for any information to help them with their inquiries.

They were first called to the property shortly before 2pm on Sunday, May 15 and found the woman deceased.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with Sarah’s family and we continue to offer them the support of family liaison officers.

“While we have made an arrest our enquiries are ongoing.”

Police have cordoned off the gate to the property at Sharoe Green, Preston