Police step up patrols as gangs intimidate members of the public in Ribbleton

Police are stepping up patrols after reports of large groups of youths intimidating members of the public at an estate in Ribbleton.

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team have pledged to increase patrols to disrupt the gangs in Moor Nook.

Writing online a police spokesman said: “The Ribbleton Neighbourhood Policing Team have recently been made aware of an increase of anti-social behaviour in the local area of the Moor Nook estate.

“We are aware that the main hotspots appear to be Grizedale Crescent and Pope Lane.

“These incidents often involve large groups of youths intimidating members of the public.

“We are trying to increase proactive patrolling past the shops on Pope Lane to disrupt any groups and prevent any Anti-Social Behaviour. However, we need your support to assist us in any investigations and to improve the situation for all local residents.”

According to officers concerned residents were unsure about how to report issues in the area.

Incidents can be reported by calling 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency.

Issues can also be reported online at http://socsi.in/AfMNB