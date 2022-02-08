Police step up patrols after five burglaries and attempted break-ins in just 24 hours

Officers have been called to five incidents in the past 24 hours in Appley Bridge, Chorley and Charnock Richard, which are all being treated as linked.

No arrests have been made yet, but inquiries are ongoing and reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the areas affected.

Police received two reports of people breaking into residential properties by lock snapping doors and taking keys to unlock and steal cars parked on the drives.

Police are investigating the series of incidents

One incident happened between 11pm yesterday and 5am today on Triumph Avenue, Chorley, where the offenders forced the lock on a rear patio door and found keys before stealing two BMWs.

A Ford KA was stolen from Charter Lane, Charnock Richard, between midnight and 6am today in the same circumstances, forcing entry via a back door, stealing keys and driving away in the car.

There were also three reported attempted burglaries in Appley Bridge and Charnock Richard, where people wearing balaclavas were seen trying car doors.

A police spokesman said: "We appreciate these incidents will have caused concern in the community and our investigations to identify those responsible are very much ongoing.

"We would like to reassure you that we are increasing patrols in the areas, however, below are some ways to help keep your property and vehicles safe.

"We would advise car owners to take extra consideration to secure their vehicles and their homes to prevent becoming a victim of this type of crime, including setting house alarms especially at night and making use of security lights and steering wheel locks."

Anyone with CCTV can register their details with the police and upload any footage they may have, which will go straight to an investigating officer. Email [email protected].police.uk or go to www.lancashire.police.uk/op-snap-public-submission-of-dashcam-footage-faqs/

For advice on how to protect your property and further information, visit www.lancashire.police.uk/faqs/crime-prevention

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around Triumph Avenue, Chorley, is asked to call police on 101, quoting log reference 0159 of today’s date. For the burglary on Charter Lane, Charnock Richard, use log reference 0170.