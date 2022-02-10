Police seize £125,000 from M6 driver who couldn't explain where it came from

Patrols discovered £125,000 stashed in a vehicle at Sandbach Services on the M6 in Cheshire last night (Wednesday, February 9).

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:01 am
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:21 am

When questioned, the driver was unable to explain where the cash had come from.

The massive wad of cash was seized and taken to a police station for safekeeping, whilst police investigate how the man came into possession of the mystery money.

Police did not say why they initially stopped the car, but Roads Crime Unit Patrols often use onboard ANPR to identify vehicles that have been flagged as being involved in suspicious or criminal activity.

