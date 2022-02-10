Police seize £125,000 from M6 driver who couldn't explain where it came from
Patrols discovered £125,000 stashed in a vehicle at Sandbach Services on the M6 in Cheshire last night (Wednesday, February 9).
When questioned, the driver was unable to explain where the cash had come from.
The massive wad of cash was seized and taken to a police station for safekeeping, whilst police investigate how the man came into possession of the mystery money.
Police did not say why they initially stopped the car, but Roads Crime Unit Patrols often use onboard ANPR to identify vehicles that have been flagged as being involved in suspicious or criminal activity.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.