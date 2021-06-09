Police seize machetes, drugs, cash and balaclavas in New Hall Lane arrests

A pair of men armed with machetes were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Preston last night (Tuesday, June 8).

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 8:06 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 9:01 am

The arrests came as patrols were stepped up in New Hall Lane following recent concerns about criminality and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Two men were stopped and searched and officers uncovered two large machetes, a black balaclava, a quantity of cash and a small amount of cannabis.

Both men have been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class A and B with intent to supply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two men have been arrested in New Hall Lane, Preston after officers found two large machetes, a black balaclava, a quantity of cash and a small amount of cannabis on them last night (Tuesday, June 8)

A police spokesman said: "Following on from increased patrols in the area of New Hall Lane, this evening Preston Neighbourhood TaskForce have arrested two local males

"We will keep working hard to keep you the community safe."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.