Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants after raiding homes in Preston

Officers discovered the cannabis farm after raiding a home in Ashton yesterday morning (Monday, April 25).

Inside, they found hundreds of plants sprawled across its two floors as well as a hole in the wall leading to the house next-door.

The cannabis growers had smashed through the brick wall to enable them to use both homes to grow up to 400 plants.

Almost 400 plants were recovered and several rooms were being used to dry the cannabis

No arrests have been at this stage but Lancashire Police said efforts are ongoing to find the owners of the two properties.

A police spokesman said: “Acting on community intelligence, we attended two addresses in Ashton and located a cannabis cultivation.

"The properties were linked together through a hole smashed through an adjoining brick wall.

"Almost 400 plants were recovered and several rooms were being used to dry the cannabis.