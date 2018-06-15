Police searching for man wanted on recall to prison

Have your say

Police are appealing for information about a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Stephen John Crawford, 25, who is of no fixed address but has strong links to both Nelson and Burnley, is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his prison release.

He was jailed in December 2017 for burglary.

Police also want to speak to him on suspicion of theft from motor vehicles, burglary and vehicle crime.

Crawford is 6ft tall, of medium build. He has short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

As well as Nelson and Burnley, he also has links to Colne, Preston and the Ribble Valley.

PS Mick Aspden of Pendle Police, said: “If you see Crawford, or know where he may be, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing 3093@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting log number 245 of May 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.