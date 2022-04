Joshua Simmons, 26, has been missing from home since Sunday (April 24) and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, with brown hair, a slim build and a number of tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoody, jean shorts and red trainers. He was riding a blue mountain bike and carrying a backpack at the time.

A police spokesman said: “We are now concerned for Joshua’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him. If you have seen Joshua or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log 468 of April 24.