Police search garage for firearm after gunshots are heard in Chorley

A garage in Chorley is being searched by police after reports of a gun being fired in the street.

Police descended on George Street Motors Ltd in George Street at around 10am.

A gun which is alleged to have been fired in Lightoller Close on Saturday (November 23) has not yet been recovered

A police spokesman said: "We are searching a garage in George Street, Chorley, as part of our enquiries into a suspected firearms discharge in Lightoller Close in Chorley on Saturday (November 23)."

Three police vans and two cars attended the scene, and forensics officers in white overalls could be seen searching the burnt-out building.

Police are also appealing for witnesses after at least one shot is understood to have been fired in Chorley in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 26).

Officers were called at around 3.25am to reports that a firearm had been discharged in the street in Lightoller Close.

Police have identified the empty George Street Motors as a potential location for the discarded firearm

Police said no-one was injured and no property has been damaged.

A 34-year-old man was arrested later that day in connection with the incident.

The man, from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent.

But police have yet to recover a firearm.

Detectives are appealing for information and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a blue BMW car being driven away from the scene following the incident.

The car, registration plate RX19 WXA, was later found parked close to the Minstral Pub in Lowerburgh Way, Chorley, at around 5am.

Det Insp Jason Richardson, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are appealing for information following a suspected firearms discharge in Chorley.

"A blue BMW M2 was seen driving away from Lightoller Close and later recovered close to the Minstral Pub.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle between 3.25am and 5am.

"If you recall seeing the car, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area close to the Minstral Pub, please come forward.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare, the police take them very seriously and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.