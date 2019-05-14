Police search for missing Preston man, 22, with links to Blackpool and Fylde

Have your say

A 22-year-old man from Preston has been reported missing after disappearing from home.

Paul Kirby was last seen in the Preston area at 1.30pm on Monday, May 13. His family have not heard from him since.

He is a white male, slim build with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a dark blue tracksuit, dark blue t-shirt, black trainers and a dark blue cap.

Paul also has connections to Blackpool and the Fylde area.

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 715 / 130519.