Police search for missing Morecambe man with Doctor Who tattoo
A search is under way for a 65-year-old man who is missing from home in Morecambe.
Gary Mackenzie was last seen in the Morecambe area yesterday at around 7.30am.
He failed to return home and his family are becoming worried about his welfare.
Police say Gary is 5ft 6 with short grey hair and has a Doctor Who tattoo on his left arm. He also has the name 'SANDRA' tattooed on the back of his neck.
He was last seen wearing red shorts and black trainers, and officers say he could be carrying a black rucksack.
A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 65-year-old Gary Mackenzie, who is missing from his home in Morecambe.
"We are appealing for your help to find Gary. If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20210608-1231."