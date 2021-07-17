Police search for missing man with links to Preston, Blackpool and Chorley
A search is under way for a 54-year-old man reported missing in Chorley.
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 9:45 pm
Updated
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 9:50 pm
William McGroaty, who likes to be called Liam, was last seen in the Chorley area at 12.15am on Saturday, July 10.
He is described as 6ft tall with a Scottish accent. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoody, blue jeans and grey trainers.
Police say he has links to the Chorley, Preston and Blackpool areas.
A police spokesman said: "We are concerned for the welfare of 54-year-old William McGroaty. If you have seen William, or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting investigation reference 04/113871/21."