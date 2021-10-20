Police search for missing girl, 14, last seen in Preston
A police search is under way for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Preston at the weekend.
Rhianna Shove, 14, from Hesketh Bank, was last seen at 7pm on Saturday, October 16 in Blackpool Road.
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging anybody who has seen her to get in touch.
Rhianna is described as 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with long brown hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, black trainers, a black t-shirt, black coat and black handbag.
PC Jemma Holmes, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are worried about Rhianna and are urging anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to get in touch with us.
"Similarly we would ask Rhianna herself, if she sees this message, to get in touch to let us know she is safe."
Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 1388 of October 16th.