Police say they are concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old William Coulton, from Barrow in Cumbria.

The teenager was last seen on Friday afternoon (January 28) and officers believe he may have travelled to Preston.

William is described as 5ft 6 inches tall, of slim build and short brown hair.

It is believed William may be wearing a black Hoodrich gilet (sleeveless body warmer), grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact police.

They are also appealing to William to contact them if he sees this appeal.

Anyone with information can report online at https://orlo.uk/rJYqu or call police on 101.