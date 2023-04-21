Police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ about Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and his daughter Dunya.

The pair disappeared 11 days ago on Monday, April 10 when they were last seen in the Promenade area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were reported missing on Tuesday, April 18 and police efforts are now under way to find them.

Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and his three-year-old daughter Dunya were last seen on April 10 in the Promenade area of Blackpool

Ahmed, who also goes by Karwan, is described as 5ft 8ins, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short black hair and a dark beard.

Dunya is described as having curly, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and is around three feet tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They might still be in Blackpool but they also have links to Manchester and Kent and could have travelled further afield.

PC Cat Angus, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Ahmed and Dunya and it is out of character for them to disappear like this.

They may still be in Blackpool, but have links to Manchester and Kent and could have travelled further afield, say police

"We need to trace father and daughter to make sure they are safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have not been seen since April 10 and while they could still be in Blackpool they could equally have left the area.

"Perhaps you have seen them, or maybe you know Ahmed and have previously heard him discussing plans to travel elsewhere.

“If you see them, or have any information about where they may be, please tell us.”