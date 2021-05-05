Police search for Chorley boy who has been missing since the weekend

Police say Denis Bogdanovic has been missing since Saturday (May 1), when he was last spotted in Clayton Brook at around 6.20pm.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and have issued a public appeal to help find him.

A police spokesman said: "Denis is described as being a mixed race male, 5ft 8 tall, with black hair and of a slim build.

Pic: Lancashire Police

"When he was last seen he was wearing a black coat with a fur hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

"Denis is believed to have links to the Bradford area. We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Denis.

"If you have seen them or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20210501-1352."

