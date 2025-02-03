A 14-year-old boy in Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of making communication threats following bomb hoax threats to a Lancaster school.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Police confirmed they had received reports of a bomb threat at Central Lancaster High School, Crag Lane, on Tuesday, January 28.

Thankfully, following a thorough search, it was deemed a hoax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation into the other threats is ongoing. | Joshua Brandwood

Read More Shoplifting offences in Lancashire rise by more than a tenth, new figures show

A spokesperson for Lancaster Police said: As you might be aware we have been investigating hoax bomb threats made to a school in Lancaster.

“Other such threats to the school have been reported to us since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries into one of those later communication threats led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Lancaster on 30th January on suspicion of communicating false information.”

He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

An investigation into the other threats is ongoing.