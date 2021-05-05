Police rule out foul play after body of man found in house in Morecambe

A property on Balmoral Road in Morecambe is cordoned off with police tape and there are crime scene investigators at the scene.

The scene was cordoned off by police on Thursday, April 29 in the afternoon and crime scene investigators were at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We had an unexplained death report from North West Ambulance Service at 12.20pm on Thursday, April 29 at an address on Balmoral Road.

"A man in his 40s was found dead in a flat with head injuries. A scene has been established and police are treating the death as unexplained at this time.

"Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the death.

"The investigation will continue until the full circumstances are established."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0582 of April 29.