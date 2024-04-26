Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have returned to a house in Wigan where the remains of a baby were found.

Greater Manchester Police were originally called to a property Marsh Green in Wigan on Wednesday, April 10.

Officers discovered the baby's remains two days later on April 12.

Five people, aged between 20 and 70, were arrested on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial. They all remain on police bail at this time.

GMP confirmed on Friday that the scene had been reopened “due to further enquiries needing to be completed”.

Det Chief Insp John Davies, who is leading the investigation for GMP, said: “This continues to be an upsetting incident and unlike anything I have come across during my policing career so far.

“Officers and forensic experts are back today at Marsh Green and could be there for some time.

“This is to conduct further enquiries which will ultimately assist my investigation and I hope to get us closer to finding out the full circumstances.”

The force insisted the incident is still being treated as isolated.

Flowers and toys create a shrine outside the bungalow on Marsh Green

“I want to be clear, as to dispel any speculation, we do not believe there are remains belonging to any other parties at this property,” Det Chief Insp Davies added.

“It is being treated as an isolated incident.

“I understand that seeing officers back at this property may cause concern, and anyone who feels that way is welcome to speak to those at the scene. You will be listened to, and I hope reassured that this is just about us being as thorough as possible.

“Me and my team are determined to get to the bottom of what has happened here, but as processes and enquiries are still ongoing, we are continuing to keep an open mind.”

Anyone with any information that could help police is encouraged to call 101, quoting log number 1609 of April 10.